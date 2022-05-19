Refreshed road map to help battered food services industry recover from pandemic

SINGAPORE - Getting food businesses to find new revenue streams and grooming home-grown brands that can go regional will be among the targets that a refreshed road map for the food services scene aims to achieve in the coming years.

The Food Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 was announced by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (May 19) morning at Restaurant Asia 2022, a three-day food and beverage symposium and trade show.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, it is critical for the food services sector to reposition itself to seize new opportunities, and adopt solutions to future-proof operations," said Mr Gan at the event.

Put together in partnership with the industry, unions and other government agencies, the ITM, first launched in 2016, had focused largely on digitalisation and the adoption of manpower-lean business formats and technology to improve productivity and reduce reliance on manpower.

The 2025 refreshed roadmap focuses on helping businesses in the sector innovate, expand and reposition themselves to tap emerging consumer trends, as well as build a local talent pool for new job roles in the sector.

Over the last two years, the food services sector has battled waves of disruptions due to Covid-19, and despite that, many have continued to press on, and transform their operations, noted Mr Gan. Many have also joined food delivery platforms, adopted digital and automation solutions, and diversified into new revenue streams.

The food services industry contributed $4 billion to Singapore's economy and employed about 220,300 workers in 2021, according to data shared by Enterprise Singapore (Enterprise SG).

Now, the refreshed industry transformation map (ITM) has plans to foster an innovative and resilient food services sector with a bedrock of home-grown regional brands.

Mr Gan said: "The Food Services ITM 2025 will focus on catalysing innovation among enterprises to create new revenue streams, and empower ready and able food services companies to internationalise and capture new growth."

"We will also press on with efforts on the productivity, jobs and skills front," he added, outlining four major strategies the roadmap will adopt.

The first thrust involves helping companies adopt bite-sized and cost-effective digital and automation solutions to drive growth.

"With increasing competitive pressures and shifting consumer preferences, food services companies must continually transform and explore new operating models," he noted.

As companies grow in scale, they will be encouraged to leverage data to improve operations and customer engagement, said Enterprise SG.

The refreshed roadmap has an updated Food Services Industry Digital Plan, which will be launched later this year, to guide companies in using advanced technologies. It will also help small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry use tools like those for data protection and cyber security to safeguard their businesses.