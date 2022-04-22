RedMart latest to join consumer watchdog's price comparison app

More retailers and merchants have been urged to list their products on price comparison app Price Kaki as RedMart yesterday became the first online-only grocer to have its products listed on it.
This is so that consumers can make more informed choices in the face of issues such as the rising cost of living, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.
"Having a wide range of price comparisons at their fingertips anytime, anywhere makes shopping for daily goods easier and shoppers wiser," she said.
She was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and Lazada Singapore at RedMart's West Fulfilment Centre in Jurong. RedMart is part of e-commerce platform Lazada.
"This encourages retailers and merchants to stay competitive with transparent pricing which, in turn, strengthens their customers' trust and loyalty," she said.
Starting yesterday, the Price Kaki app for comparing grocery prices at supermarkets lists groceries from RedMart, which is a digital-only grocer.
Previously, the app listed groceries from only major supermarket chains FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Prime.
The inclusion of RedMart kicks off with an initial list of 100 frequently purchased daily essentials and groceries for comparison, including staples like eggs, rice and milk.
This brings the number of products available for comparison on Price Kaki to more than 5,500.
"The onboarding of RedMart on Price Kaki empowers consumers to make better, informed choices that best suit their budgets and need," said Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.
She added: "I urge more retailers and merchants to work with Case to list their products on the Price Kaki app. Not only will this raise awareness of their offering, it will also build up their brand and win them greater customer confidence."
Price Kaki, which was developed by Case, was launched in 2019 and has been downloaded more than 90,000 times since then.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the MOU signing, Case president Melvin Yong said that in the last two months, the download rate has improved. "Users find it useful because they usually buy their groceries from the same few places and with the app, they're able to have more information on the (same) products at different shops," he said.
He added that the addition of RedMart is also a milestone for Price Kaki because this is the first time the app has listed products that are sold online.
Case will work with other supermarket chains to incorporate products sold on their online retail stores on the app, with an aim to increase the products listed on Price Kaki to 10,000 by the year end.
"We are also talking to similar online retail stores but usually we need a major one to lead the way first... We hope more can join within the year," added Mr Yong.
Apart from groceries, Price Kaki lets consumers compare prices of hawker food.
Lazada Singapore chief executive Loh Wee Lee said that RedMart, and by extension, the broader Lazada platform, has a responsibility to provide affordable groceries and daily essentials to Singaporeans in the face of growing global uncertainties concerning everyday costs.
This month, the prices of everything from eggs to electricity tariffs have risen in Singapore, with no signs of abating.
For instance, most households will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 10 per cent as the Russia-Ukraine war persists.
Mr Loh added: "The onset of inflation and rising global food prices have put a strain on the finances of consumers in Singapore, and through this partnership we hope to help cushion the impact."
Besides joining the Price Kaki app, Lazada has introduced a slew of initiatives aimed at helping households manage rising inflation and food prices.
It launched its Laz Mama Shop yesterday, targeted at customers purchasing smaller baskets of dry, non-perishable products.
Close to 6,000 items - from snacks and drinks to cooking and baby essentials - are listed on the Laz Mama Shop, including products from well-known local and international brands like Ayam Brand and Kleenex.
Additionally, there will be an extra daily discount of up to 5 per cent on a selected range of up to 200 daily essentials. These grocery items will include those from RedMart Private Label, RedMart's in-house brand that focuses on sustainably sourced products, with little to no additives added.