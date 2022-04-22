RedMart latest to join consumer watchdog's price comparison app

More retailers and merchants have been urged to list their products on price comparison app Price Kaki as RedMart yesterday became the first online-only grocer to have its products listed on it.

This is so that consumers can make more informed choices in the face of issues such as the rising cost of living, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

"Having a wide range of price comparisons at their fingertips anytime, anywhere makes shopping for daily goods easier and shoppers wiser," she said.

She was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and Lazada Singapore at RedMart's West Fulfilment Centre in Jurong. RedMart is part of e-commerce platform Lazada.

"This encourages retailers and merchants to stay competitive with transparent pricing which, in turn, strengthens their customers' trust and loyalty," she said.

Starting yesterday, the Price Kaki app for comparing grocery prices at supermarkets lists groceries from RedMart, which is a digital-only grocer.

Previously, the app listed groceries from only major supermarket chains FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Prime.

The inclusion of RedMart kicks off with an initial list of 100 frequently purchased daily essentials and groceries for comparison, including staples like eggs, rice and milk.

This brings the number of products available for comparison on Price Kaki to more than 5,500.

"The onboarding of RedMart on Price Kaki empowers consumers to make better, informed choices that best suit their budgets and need," said Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

She added: "I urge more retailers and merchants to work with Case to list their products on the Price Kaki app. Not only will this raise awareness of their offering, it will also build up their brand and win them greater customer confidence."

Price Kaki, which was developed by Case, was launched in 2019 and has been downloaded more than 90,000 times since then.