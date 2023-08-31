Real-time fuel price updates available on phones as tracker Fuel Kaki is added to Price Kaki app

SINGAPORE – Motorists can now get real-time updates and push notifications on changes in fuel prices on their mobile devices with the addition of Fuel Kaki to the Price Kaki app.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) announced the addition of the pump price tracker to its price tracker app Price Kaki on Thursday.

Prices for both diesel and petrol across five major brands – Shell, Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC – are listed.

In a media release, Case said the new retail fuel price segment in the app builds on the existing features of its Fuel Kaki website, which was first launched in 2020.

The site allows motorists to compare listed prices of diesel and petrol across different retailers, browse loyalty programmes and promotions offered by retailers and their partners, and calculate the prices they will pay after factoring in available discounts.

Case said that the site sees an average of 20,000 to 30,000 views monthly, and is a popular tool for motorists looking for the best deal. The Fuel Kaki website will be discontinued in 2024, it added.

With its integration into Price Kaki, however, motorists will get the added feature of being able to set up push notifications to alert them when there are fuel price changes in real time.

Case president Melvin Yong noted that the Fuel Kaki website has been very popular with motorists, especially during periods of significant price fluctuations.

“We hope that the integration of Fuel Kaki into the Price Kaki app will make it even easier for consumers to compare fuel prices and be notified in real time whenever there are changes to the fuel prices,” he said.

Case said it will be working with stakeholders in the retail fuel industry, such as Shell, to further enhance the user experience on Price Kaki, educate motorists on how to choose the appropriate fuel grade for their vehicles, and bring value to motorists beyond price comparison.

Shell Mobility Singapore general manager Doong Shiwen noted how the app further reinforced Shell’s support for price transparency.

“Price Kaki will now keep all motorists well-informed in comparing the value and quality of fuel across all stations in Singapore,” said Mr Doong.

Recognising that some motorists use their time at petrol stations to buy groceries and items at a discount, Mr Yong also said that Case is working on a station locator in the Price Kaki app that will include the prices of products and services available at such stores.

To access Fuel Kaki on Price Kaki, users will need to download or update their app to the latest version available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

The Price Kaki app, which was launched by Case in 2019, already covers more than 10,000 items, including groceries and household essentials sold at supermarkets, and more than 43,000 cooked items sold at foodcourts, hawker centres and coffee shops.