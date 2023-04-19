Revolutionising the food industry: His app eliminates commission fees for merchants and offers lower rates for customers

Each week, during the off-peak hours between lunch and dinner, Mr Yip Kooi Keat would be making his rounds at hawker centres around Singapore. He’s not there to indulge in his favourite chicken rice or fishball noodles, however.

He’s there to speak to hawkers to get them to sign up as merchants on his new food delivery platform. The newly-launched app, QueueCut, does not charge merchants commission fees.

The youthful looking 40-year-old will also personally help merchants set up a profile and list their offerings for free.

Even with such attractive features, he is often met with scepticism. Some hawkers are worried that he might be a scammer.

He says: “When I tell them that my platform doesn’t charge them any commission or fees, and that onboarding is also free because we will help them upload their food menus, prices, photos and descriptions without charge, some of them feel that it sounds suspicious.”