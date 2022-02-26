Poultry disease at egg farm not a food safety concern, says SFA

Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore's three largest egg farms, has seen an outbreak of Newcastle disease, a viral disease among poultry that can cause a temporary drop in egg production.

As a result, there will be some supply disruption from the farm in coming weeks, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

But SFA stressed that the disease is not a food safety concern.

"There are no known instances of transmission to humans through handling or consumption of poultry products, and eggs from Seng Choon can continue to be sold," the agency said.

Seng Choon Farm managing director Koh Yeow Koon said the first signs of the disease appeared last week, when there was a dip in egg production.

Laboratory test results from the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) confirmed Newcastle disease, which affects birds' respiratory, nervous and digestive systems.

The disease, which is endemic in the region, has resulted in a 40 per cent to 50 per cent drop in egg production, said Mr Koh. The farm typically produces about 600,000 eggs daily, contributing some 10 per cent of Singapore's supply.

Mr Koh said the farm will do more frequent cleaning to prevent the disease from spreading, and relook the vaccination programme for its chickens.

He said egg supply is expected to recover in one to two months.

Both SFA and AVS have been working closely with Seng Choon to manage the disease situation.

SFA said it has been engaging the other two egg farms that supply the local market - Chew's Agriculture and N&N Agriculture - to step up their biosecurity measures.