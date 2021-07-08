Oximeters given out for free being sold online

Oximeters given out by Temasek Foundation have made their way to online platforms such as Carousell and are being sold for as much as $30.

The Straits Times has found at least 10 listings on Carousell of the oximeters in their original packaging with the Temasek Foundation logo. The listings were posted from Monday onwards, with prices ranging from $19.90 to $30. As at noon yesterday, the listings had between five and 16 likes.

The free distribution of the oximeters, which check the oxygen level in blood to detect early signs of a deterioration in health, began on Monday at various supermarkets and pharmacies.

More than 167,000 oximeters were collected on Monday, said Temasek Foundation on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching said the Temasek Foundation has no plans to sell its oximeters. Those who wish to have extra oximeters may consider buying them online.

"There are some folks who try to get extra oximeters to make more pocket money on Carousell. Selling on Carousell is fine - others who need them could buy them from Carousell or buy others from other online platforms," Ms Ho added.

In response to queries from ST, Temasek Foundation said: "We are aware that some oximeters from our distribution are being sold online by residents. We encourage all Singapore residents to collect only what they need, so everyone can collect their free oximeter."

Leaflets have been put in the letterboxes of every household. Residents who do not need it can pass their leaflet to others to collect, the Temasek Foundation added.

A Carousell seller, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, told ST that while he was grateful, he felt the device was unnecessary and decided to sell it.

Mr Tan, a social media marketeer, 32, said: "We've all survived the worst year of Covid-19 without it, so I don't see why we would need it now, when the situation here is much better than last year."

An interested buyer, who wanted to be known only as Mr A.X, 34, told ST that he wanted to buy an oximeter online because he did not receive the leaflet. The sales executive said his parents are aged above 65 and are more vulnerable, so he wanted to get one in case they feel breathless.