Orchard Road will retain its vibrancy even without Robinsons, say experts, retailers

SINGAPORE - When the lights at Robinsons - one of Singapore's oldest homegrown department stores - are switched off for the last time, a whole era will come to an end.

But while it is hard to imagine Orchard Road without the iconic six-storey department store at The Heeren, some experts and retailers are still positive that Orchard Road can bounce back as an attractive shopping destination from the current retail slump.

Singapore Retailers Association executive director Rose Tong said that while Robinsons will no doubt be missed by many, the vibrancy of Singapore's most recognisable shopping belt is "not dependent on one stakeholder alone".

The myriad of shopping and dining options in the 2.4km stretch will still attract those seeking retail therapy, said Ms Tong.

"The challenge is whether retailers can continuously offer consumers even more compelling reasons to differentiate the in-store experience from online shopping, not just in Orchard Road, but islandwide to drive shopper traffic and spend," she added.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is not entirely responsible for the state of retail today, although it played a huge part in decimating some retailers, even the stronger ones," she said, noting that retailers need to work even harder to develop a "strong and sound business strategy" that responds to consumers' changing expectations, in order to thrive in a post-Covid-19 landscape.

Associate Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore Business School echoed the same sentiments.

"If you go down the whole stretch of Orchard Road, many large players have been seriously affected. Even before Covid-19, many consumers had already moved online. Some businesses just couldn't pivot fast enough and Covid-19 was the straw that broke the camel's back," he said.

He warned that the closure of Robinsons could be the start of a domino effect for other similar large-scale stores in Orchard Road, citing Marks & Spencer at Wheelock Place - which shares the same parent in the Al-Futtaim group as Robinsons - Isetan at Shaw House and Takashimaya at Ngee Ann City as examples.

However, with phase three of Singapore's reopening on the horizon, businesses that can properly manage their business model and product offerings to suit their target market could rise up above the current retail slump, said Prof Loh.

The Orchard Road Business Association declined The Straits Times' request for comments.

Robinsons, which has been around for 162 years, announced the impending closure of its last two stores here in The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre on Oct 30.

In its statement, the retailer said the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

It began its storewide closing down sale last Friday, offering discounts on fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories and travel items, but its last day of operations is still unclear.

Ms Lim Xiu Ru, a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said while consumer behaviour is increasingly shifting online, there is still room for the physical retail landscape to thrive.

"Some consumers have also come to realise during the circuit breaker period that they would like to immerse themselves in the physical shopping environment so that they can touch, feel, ascertain the design and quality of certain products prior to making a purchase," she said.

She gave as examples big-ticket items, such as furniture and consumer electronics.

Last year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority unveiled plans to transform Orchard Road into a "lifestyle destination".

The strip will be divided into four sub-precincts each with its own key draw, such as arts and culture, a youth hub and a garden district.

As part of the rejuvenation efforts, an open-air carpark in Grange Road will be redeveloped to house an independent cinema, hawker stalls and multiple event spaces to ensure the site is active all year round.

The project by Lendlease Global Commercial Reit is estimated to cost around $10 million and is set to be operational in the second quarter of 2022.

Ms Toh Ziling, chief operating officer of local beauty brand Re:erth, said she has "full faith" in the future of Orchard Road.

Re:erth opened its flagship boutique at Tangs Plaza in August this year and is the first home-grown beauty brand to do so. It also has two counters at Design Orchard and The AC Raffles at Raffles Hotel.

Though footfall is low compared with pre-Covid-19 days, Ms Toh said its outlets have seen an increase in domestic shoppers in the recent months. Online sales make up around 70 per cent of the brand's total sales.

"While we have to weather the storms of global travel restrictions and economic downturn, the rays of sunlight peaking through is that the support local movement is growing stronger everyday. Structural changes, ramping up marketing efforts and customer engagement initiatives will be key drivers of the retail industry," she said.