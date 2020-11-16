Orchard Rd malls keep decorations simple for Christmas

Orchard Road malls are keeping it simple for the peak shopping season, scaling down Christmas decorations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, Wisma Atria has spent 19 per cent less on Christmas decorations this year than a year ago, while Tanglin Mall said it has spent "slightly less". Mandarin Gallery said its budget has been "moderated downwards".

Design and build firm Dezign Format, which dressed up five Orchard Road malls this year, said decoration budgets have been "affected across the board".

Malls such as Far East Plaza are reusing some decorations from last year, sprucing them up where necessary.

The Orchard Road Business Association, which organises the annual light-up on the street, had earlier said that while the light-up remains as bright this year as in previous years, safe-distancing measures mean there will be no street-level activities like pop-up stores and performances.

The retail sector has taken a beating this year. Latest government figures show that for eight months since February, monthly retail sales, excluding motor vehicles, have been down from a year ago. In September, the drop was 12.7 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Mr Amos Tan, a senior lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said that malls may be erring on the side of caution after retail stalwart Robinsons announced last month that it would close its last two stores, at Raffles City Shopping Centre and The Heeren.

He said: "Robinsons is a wake-up call. We think that Orchard Road is pandemic-proof, but it's not. While Christmas lights may bring people to Orchard Road, whether they will spend is another issue."

Many shoppers have spotted a difference in the light-up all over town - fewer Christmas trees, and smaller than those seen in previous years.

Ms Dolin Ong, 38, said the tree outside Paragon was the tallest she has seen this year.

"There are fewer tourists this year so maybe that's why malls are spending less," said Ms Ong, who is head of sales in a payments firm.

Customer service adviser Vivian Ma, 30, said some Orchard Road malls - known for their photo-opportunity decorations - look lacklustre this year.

"There was a huge storybook outside one of the malls in the past. Every kid and even adults would run up to take photos with it."

The mall decorations this year are plain, Ms Ma said, but added that she liked the white and gold baubles seen sparkling in the trees lining Orchard Road.

"It's not as exciting... but there's beauty in being subtle."

Another shopper, Mr Munir Mohd Basni, 48, said the blue hues of the Orchard Road light-up were "calming", compared with the "very bright and golden" ones of Christmases past.

But the supervisor in a petrochemical firm was struck by the empty spaces in front of many malls.

"There were carriages outside some malls in previous years," said Mr Munir.

Although Christmas downtown is less glitzy this year, malls have come up with innovative ways to ring in the Yuletide season.

Outside Wisma Atria, a miniature red train runs circles around a Christmas village crafted from recycled materials at the foot of a tree decked out with pink baubles and gold pine cones.

Last year's Christmas village was also constructed from recycled paper and plywood, and these efforts are in line with the mall's sustainability efforts.

Ion Orchard, which boasts a 20m-high Christmas tree, said each of the 250 pinwheels embellishing the tree were crafted using non-toxic materials that are fully recyclable.

Instead of using fir or pine trees often associated with Christmas, Orchard Gateway opted for a sculpture made with crates stacked in the shape of a tree. Fairy lights add a finishing touch to the crates, which are painted red and green.

Mr Suresh Pillai, who was in Orchard Road with his wife Jyoti on Friday, said it was a brilliant idea.

"It's more like artwork... very different from your usual Christmas tree," added the 54-year-old superintendent in the oil and gas sector.