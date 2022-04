It was music to her ears when she heard that the nightlife sector could reopen for business yesterday.

"It is good and happy news that the nightlife business can open again. During the (height of the Covid-19) pandemic, there were days that you would not see even a single soul in Clarke Quay. It was very sad," said Ms Jamie Luna, a 30-year-old manager at a restaurant bar which opened at Clarke Quay in mid-2020.