Open-air panoramic ride to open in Sentosa from Dec 15, ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - SkyHelix Sentosa will open on Dec 15 - ahead of schedule and in time for the school holidays and year-end festivities, said operator Mount Faber Leisure on Thursday (Nov 11).

Now up for sale on Mount Faber Leisure's website, tickets are priced at $18 for adults and $15 for children between ages four and 12.

The attraction, which is Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, was originally slated to open in the first quarter of next year. It will also ride on Singapore's resumption of international travel, amid the country's pivot to become a Covid-19 resilient country.

The country has ongoing vaccinated travel lanes with at least 12 nations, including Britain, the United States and Australia.

Such new attractions will enhance the Republic's attractiveness and signal that the country is ready to welcome travellers, said Ms Jean Ng, executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development at the Singapore Tourism Board.

She added: "At the same time, it adds to the wide variety of family-friendly offerings that locals can enjoy."

The 12-minute ride will see guests seated in an open-air gondola, which will ascend to peak at 35m and spend 10 minutes at the top.

The rotating gondola will offer views of Sentosa and the developing Greater Southern Waterfront. The ride's peak is 79m above sea level, making it one of the highest vantage points on Sentosa, Mount Faber Leisure said.

Guests can also enjoy a drink as they soak in the views. Ready-to-drink cocktails are on sale at a snack bar at the foot of the attraction.

Each ticket is bundled with a choice of one standard non-alcoholic beverage or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

Only vaccinated guests and children under 12 will be able to ride. Guests must meet a minimum height requirement of 1.05m. The ride can carry up to 16 people each time but this has been cut to eight for safe distancing.

The ride will operate from 10am to 9.30pm daily, with the last boarding at 9pm.

Located at Imbiah Lookout and a short walk from the cable car station, SkyHelix Sentosa - which will also be the first carbon neutral attraction in Sentosa - is powered by three electrical winches that are managed on-ground.

Its energy-efficient features will see the 40m structure using minimal electricity. Environmentally-friendly packaging will be used for food and beverages.

The Group will also be looking at using solar panels, and using energy-efficient appliances as well.

The carbon footprint for one year of operations will amount to a flight from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, despite being able to serve about 100,000 guests per year.

Managing director of Mount Faber Leisure, Mr Buhdy Bok, said the team also had to overcome the challenges of constructing the attraction during the pandemic.

For example, they had to work around strict safe management measures, and regularly test workers on the ground.

Mr Bok said: "Nevertheless, the launch of SkyHelix Sentosa is a timely and significant turning point in our reopening that signals a strong, inspiring message for the future of our industry."

Apart from SkyHelix Sentosa, the island will also get a lift from new and upcoming attractions, such as lifestyle destination Southside.

Multi-sensory night show, Wings of Time, is expected to reopen mid-next year.