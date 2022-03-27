Omega-Swatch planetary collection draws crowds at Ion, MBS

A new collaborative collection by watchmakers Omega and Swatch drew hundreds of people to Swatch outlets at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) yesterday.

People arrived at the Swatch store in Ion Orchard's Basement 2 as early as 5.30am, intent on getting their hands on pieces from the new MoonSwatch collection.

The collection comprises 11 models, priced at $372 each, inspired by the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch that sells for a minimum of $9,000. They come in different colours and are named after planetary bodies.

Although Swatch did not state that the watches are limited editions, many were drawn by the opportunity to own an Omega-branded watch at high-street prices.

They included Mr Kim, a 35-year-old watch enthusiast and tech executive from the United States who declined to provide his full name.

He said that when he arrived at 5.30am, there were fewer than 50 people outside the store. However, there was no clear queuing system. "It was an absolute disaster - there were 16 different lines," he told ST.

Two police officers arrived at the same time that he did. "By about 7am, there were probably six police officers," he said.

He estimated there were some 1,000 people waiting outside the store by 8am.

He reported that at least one person fainted in the crush and had to be attended to by first-aiders.

People in the crowd at Ion Orchard said 127 queue numbers were distributed some time around 9.40am, just before the store's official opening time of 10am.

But the distribution was chaotic, said Mr Kim, who did not manage to get a number. "Everyone started getting violent and pushing to hop the line," he said.