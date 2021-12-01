Oddle Eats food delivery orders this month will send up to $50k ST School Pocket Money Fund's way

SINGAPORE - Students from low-income families will benefit from a new tie-up between food-delivery platform Oddle Eats and Mastercard in December, with $1 donated from every order placed with more than 1,200 merchants.

The campaign will see up to $50,000 donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

"This initiative will positively impact the lives of children, providing them with the resources to do well in school and beyond.

"As the season of giving is upon us, there's no better way to end the year than by giving back to the community," said Mastercard Singapore country manager Deborah Heng.

Mr Jonathan Lim, chief executive of Oddle, said: "We find this initiative of giving back to the community a particularly meaningful one, as it is in line with what we do best - providing quality meals."

Since the start of Singapore's circuit breaker in 2020, Oddle has helped more than 1,200 food and beverage merchants such as Chinese restaurant Sum Kee Food and dim sum restaurant Swee Choon take their businesses online.

Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of the STSPMF, said: "The funds raised through this campaign will go a long way in providing our students from low-income families with school pocket money and helping them meet their other schooling needs.

"Simply order as you normally would, and you will be supporting a good cause," she added.

Since its founding in 2000, the STSPMF has disbursed more than $80 million to help more than 180,000 cases of children and youth in need.