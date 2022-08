Drink stall owners and a coffee shop association welcome the move requiring drinks to be labelled with a Nutri-Grade mark by the end of next year, but are unsure how the nutritional content will be measured.

On Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that outlets selling freshly prepared drinks with a very high level of sugar and saturated fat content must label them with a Nutri-Grade mark in the menus by the end of next year.