How do supermarkets in Singapore stay stocked even when the unexpected happens?

But when customers do come back for more, FairPrice has to ensure that its shelves are well stocked.

In the past, branch managers looked at merchandise on the shelves to gauge if quantities were running low. But this meant that stocks could not be ordered on time.

In 2021, FairPrice Group set up its Supply Chain Operation Centre (SCope) which monitors world news, shipping trends, commodity updates, prices and more. The system then gathers and analyses this data, and preempts FairPrice Group on how situations around the world, like the Suez Canal blockage in 2021, would affect the shipping of supplies to Singapore.

Ms Zeng says that as almost 80 per cent of FairPrice’s merchandise is imported, SCope warns her team of impending disruptions to the supply chain.

It also lets them track the progress of shipping containers on their way into Singapore. Previously, one of the main logistics challenges Ms Zeng faced was only knowing about the status of the containers after they had arrived in Singapore, which is usually too late, especially for seasonal produce such as Mandarin oranges during the Chinese New Year. If the shipping is delayed anywhere on the route, the Group has to quickly scout for alternative sources. This underscores the importance of SCope's role.

Says Ms Zeng: “We've adapted a lot in terms of using automation and digitalisation to keep us agile, and help us see and control more beyond.”

For ease of shopping, FairPrice offers multiple payment options for its customers. It has the traditional cashier counters, self-checkout counters and Scan & Go, which allows you to scan and bag your items as you shop and pay using the FairPrice app at selected stores.

Then there is also using the app as a payment option at all stores, or shopping in-app or on the online store from the comfort of your home and enjoying the convenience of having your groceries delivered to your doorstep. Customers can also earn and redeem Linkpoints to enjoy promotions and discounts.

And while FairPrice Group has been stockpiling non-perishable essentials like rice and toilet paper in its warehouses, Ms Zeng points out that many customers do not know this.

“They only saw empty shelves and may panic buy, not knowing that more stocks are on their way from the warehouse. So, now we also have a roving truck system where trucks are sent quickly to replenish outlets where stocks for certain items are running low,” adds Ms Zeng.

To further safeguard food supplies, FairPrice recently acquired a pork distributor to better manage the supply of meat to stores. By the end of this year, it will have larger cold-chain storage premises for stockpiling frozen meat and for processing meat and seafood to customise the cuts for what the market needs.

On the endless work that goes on behind the scenes, Mr Tng says: “Our customers have been supporting us for 50 years. It is our job to make sure they do not need to panic buy eggs, chicken or toilet paper and that they know that they can depend on FairPrice as we are there for them, through bad or good times.”

