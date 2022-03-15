No shortage of eggs in Singapore, but prices likely to remain high

SINGAPORE - Rising egg prices in recent months are not because of shortage issues, but are due to higher chicken feed prices and logistics costs, and an overall rise in global inflation.

While a few consumers have reported seeing fewer eggs in some stores, supermarket chains including Sheng Siong and Prime explained that the shelves had not yet been restocked by staff.

The local egg supply contracted in February due to an outbreak of Newcastle disease at Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore's three largest egg farms. This caused production to fall by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

A FairPrice spokesman said this was a temporary disruption, and it has since ramped up supplies from other sources, including Malaysia and Thailand.

While supply in Singapore may fluctuate from time to time, supermarket chains and suppliers that The Straits Times spoke to said overall egg supply has remained stable as they rely on various sources to ensure adequate stock.

Mr Sng Kaijun, director of egg importer Dasoon, said supply for the company has been consistent in the past three months. Dasoon imports eggs from countries such as Malaysia, Poland, Thailand, Spain and Australia.

But while egg supply is adequate, consumers will have to continue to bear with rising prices.

A check by The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 15) showed that the price of a tray of 30 eggs at both Sheng Siong and FairPrice cost $7.20, up from $6.15 last month.

FairPrice said prices of eggs have increased over the past two months because of market factors in the current volatile environment, such as demand and supply, feed prices, logistic costs and general manpower shortages.

Seven of the 12 consumers that The Straits Times spoke to said they have noticed egg prices going up. The other five said they have not.

Retired administrative assistant Sophia Tan, 60, said she has cut down on buying eggs when they became more expensive. She and her husband used to buy a tray of 10 eggs for about $2.40 every week.

"Nowadays, the price of eggs that I always buy has increased to almost $3. We don't work, so we need to be careful about our spending, and since the prices of eggs keep increasing, we decided not to eat so many eggs," said Madam Tan.

Food and beverage businesses are also feeling the pinch.