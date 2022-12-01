New roadmap to set sustainability standards, targets for business events organisers

SINGAPORE - The events sector is looking to green its business by introducing strategies, standards and targets that cover areas like waste and emissions tracking, even as it recovers from the pandemic.

A Mice Sustainability Roadmap launched on Thursday lays out three specific targets for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) sector.

The plan was put together by the Mice Sustainability Committee, which was formed in August by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS).

The first target is to develop a set of sustainability standards by 2023 that Mice industry players can readily apply, with a further aim to be internationally recognised by 2024.

Another target is for all six purpose-built Mice venues here, and 80 per cent of SACEOS members to obtain internationally or nationally recognised sustainability certification, or both, by 2025. SACEOS has around 150 members.

The six venues are: Changi Exhibition Centre, Raffles City Convention Centre, Resorts World Convention Centre, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore EXPO, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The third target is for the Mice industry to start tracking waste and emissions by 2023, reduce waste as aligned with the Singapore Green Plan by 2030, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the national target.

The roadmap, which follows the launch of the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap earlier this year, is being rolled out amid efforts to position Singapore as Asia Pacific’s leading sustainable business event destination by 2030.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan noted that the Mice industry is recovering strongly, with a pipeline of events for 2023 and beyond. Events have also been confirmed for 2029, he said.

Mr Tan shared that prior to the pandemic, the Mice industry supported more than 34,000 direct and indirect jobs with a value-add of almost $4 billion, or close to 1 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP).

But he added: “Even as we prepare for these mega events, we must act decisively to address major shifts like sustainability.”

To that end, he said event organisers can tap initiatives within STB’s Tourism Sustainability programme such as the Business Improvement Fund, and the Training Industry Professionals in Tourism and Singapore Tourism Accelerator.

The Business Improvement Fund, for instance, supports projects that help tourism companies to upgrade their business or innovate.

As of April this year, the fund also included sustainability initiatives to help companies pivot business models to enhance competitiveness and scale up adoption, and develop sustainable solutions.