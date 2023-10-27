New nightspot to open at top of One Raffles Place in Dec; the largest since end of pandemic

SINGAPORE – Patrons can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the island from the top floors of One Raffles Place when a multi-concept nightlife venue opens there in December, offering a bright spot in a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slated to open on Dec 12, the venue comprises restaurant and high-end lounge HighHouse, on levels 61 and 62, and Nova, the tallest rooftop bar in Singapore, which will reside at the top of the skyscraper.

Spanning 10,300 sq ft and spearheaded by OUE Restaurants, it will be the largest nightlife venue to open since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project cost more than $13 million and is the home-grown restaurant group’s first foray into the nightlife business.

The nightspot takes over the space occupied by 1-Altitude, which shuttered in March 2022.

OUE Restaurants’ wide-ranging culinary portfolio of over 15 brands includes Chatterbox, Hashida Singapore, Vue, Rempapa and Delifrance.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Wayne Lee, general manager of HighHouse and Nova, said: “The rooftop has a spectacular view, and we wanted to do justice to it for the guests coming.”

HighHouse will be a dining and lounge venue that can hold around 170 patrons across both levels. The capacity will almost double after it transforms into a club setting later in the night.

The food and beverage on offer will draw inspiration and influence from any city or country whose shores line the Pacific Ocean, whether it is the cuisine or ingredients. This extends to the wine menu, which features wines from the likes of South America and Australia instead of Europe, and signature cocktails inspired by Japan, Thailand and Mexico, among other countries.