New initiative to help mom-and-pop shop owners in Boon Lay gain e-commerce skills

SINGAPORE - Madam Aisha Mohamed Sanif, who owns frozen food store Peti Sejuk in Boon Lay Shopping Centre, noted that elderly people were afraid to leave home to shop during the pandemic.

"They prefer to get their children to buy online and send it to their place," said the 53-year-old who set up her outlet in July 2020.

When she heard about the iShop@heartlands initiative in November last year, she registered for it immediately.

"I want to gain new knowledge from the youths to explore and widen my business through e-commerce," said Madam Aisha, who aims to help the elderly and low income people in the west gain easy access to halal frozen food.

The initiative, mooted and funded by the Singapore Institute of Management People Development Fund, was launched by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in Boon Lay Shopping Centre on Sunday (Jan 9).

The project, in partnership with Boon Lay Merchants Association, youth community organisation Belanja Singapore and Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore, intends to expand to other constituencies if successful.

At the launch, Mr Lee, who is also Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration and a West Coast GRC MP, said heartland shops are an iconic and important part of Singapore.

He notes that the youths are "digital natives and we hope that they will be able to use this internship to share their experience and knowledge of digital space with our heartland merchants".

"On the other hand, our heartland merchants have got decades of experience. They have seen the ups and downs, trials and tribulations and they know how to do business. We hope that they will use this chance to share with our interns a lot of their experience, knowledge and wisdom that cannot be so easily taught in schools."

The project targets to bring on board 10 businesses out of the 107 shops in Boon Lay Shopping Centre and five youths whose internship will last six months.

The interns will be paid a stipend for the internship.

SIM student Gordon Neo, 25, who will be helping Madam Aisha, said: "I think it's a great chance for me to contribute back to the community that I grew up in through these small businesses, and I do feel like it just came at the right time before my graduation."