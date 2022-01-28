New guides launched for tourism sector as Singapore prepares for more visitors

SINGAPORE- Tourism businesses can consider partnering healthcare providers to provide a safer experience, or plan off-peak visits to attractions as part of exclusive itineraries for visitors.

These are among strategies highlighted in one of the two new guides launched on Friday (Jan 28), to help the tourism sector navigate new norms brought about by Covid-19 as Singapore prepares to welcome more international travellers.

One of the guides contains information about tourism and lifestyle offerings for travellers, while the other provides strategies to help tourism businesses better understand consumers.

"These two resources aim to help the industry design and deliver innovative experiences that are in line with new traveller demands," said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), adding that the guides were the result of partnerships between STB and five tourism industry associations.

They are the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, the Association of Singapore Attractions, the Singapore Association of Conventions and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers, the Singapore Hotel Association, and the Society of Tourist Guides Singapore.

These partnerships arose from the Emerging Stronger Taskforce Tourism Alliance for Action, which was started in June 2020 to deepen cross-sector collaboration in tourism.

The Safe Itinerary Guide outlines various strategies businesses can adopt to improve visitor experience.

For example, businesses can explore cross-sector partnerships with healthcare providers to offer travellers with round-the-clock medical assistance.

Businesses should group customers into specific segments by predicting their behaviour, for instance, and according to their needs. In this way, they can design a more personalised and authentic itinerary, instead of basing it on demographics or the purpose of their visit.

The other guide, called the Experience Singapore! Compendium, consists of tourism and lifestyle offerings for leisure and business travellers across various price points and interests.

Some of the activities highlighted include a virtual reality flight simulator, and behind-the-scenes tours for art enthusiasts.

The guide also includes helpful information on healthcare services, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test providers, and telemedicine consultation services.

STB director of travel agents and tourist guides Kenneth Lim said: "As international tourism gradually resumes, consumers will have to navigate various health and safety requirements when planning their travels... We hope that these resources will be useful as Singapore progressively reopens our borders."