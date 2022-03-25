New e-payment feature for savvy shoppers: Credit card rewards, GrabRewards, 12% cashback

When senior data analyst Stephanie Fung first moved to Singapore from Hong Kong a few months ago, she had to familiarise herself with a whole new suite of e-payment options.

Looking at the e-payment banners while ordering frozen yogurt at Yolé, she spotted one that seemed “too good to be true” in her own words – specifically, ShopBack Pay’s offer of 12-per-cent cashback on every purchase.

The 26-year-old explained, “The 12-per-cent cashback did seem too good to be true initially, as a typical credit card in Singapore offers about 1.5 per cent in cashback rewards.”

Despite her skepticism, she started using Shopback Pay – a new payment feature on the ShopBack app – for her purchases whenever it was an option at the merchants she frequented, approximately two to three times a week. Eventually, she was won over.

She says, “The cashback accumulated turned out to be actual cash that I could withdraw from my ShopBack account and deposit into my bank account. That’s real savings in cash!

A hassle-free experience

Besides the thrill of getting to withdraw the real, accumulated cashback into her bank account, Ms Fung also enjoys how easy it works.

Unlike other payment options, she does not have to top up her wallet before using it – simply link a debit or credit card, or a GrabPay account, and the payment amount will be debited automatically. This means she doesn’t have to worry about ensuring sufficient balance in her ShopBack Pay account before paying for something.

This is particularly useful given the variety of merchants on ShopBack Pay. Besides popular food and beverage kiosk chains like Yole, Famous Amos, Krispy Kreme, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Crave Nasi Lemak, Chicha San Chen and Nine Fresh Desserts Taiwan, the 3,000-strong partner list also includes beauty salons, retail and entertainment outlets and restaurants such as Collin's, Jack's Place and Watami Japanese Dining – something Ms Fung takes full advantage of.

She recalls, “Five of us went to dine at Korean Fusion BBQ at Dunlop Street, and when I paid for the meal using ShopBack Pay, the 12-per-cent cashback added up to about $15.”

Now that she’s familiar with the app, she’s even begun to use the web-based version for shopping online: “I can see how much value it can give to users beyond just ShopBack Pay. For example, I recently found ShopBack actually offers up to 25 per cent in cashback for online purchases at lululemon.”

Stack rewards for bigger savings

With that in mind, earning cashback is not the only benefit of using ShopBack Pay. Ms Fung also recommends stacking all the rewards shoppers possibly can for the best value. Shoppers can achieve this by linking their preferred credit or debit cards and GrabPay account to earn GrabRewards points, even as they pay for their in-store purchases.