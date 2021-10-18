Nestle recalls batch of Gold Honey Flakes cereal that may contain small pieces of plastic

SINGAPORE - A batch of Nestle's Gold Honey Flakes cereal is being recalled, as it may contain small pieces of plastic, Nestle Singapore said on Monday (Oct 18).

The product was voluntarily recalled by Cereal Partners Worldwide Singapore - a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills - after it received a report indicating there might have been small pieces of plastic in the 370g boxes of cereal.

"We have identified the source of the plastic and rectified the issue," the regional manufacturer said.

The batch code affected is 12230631DD, with an expiry date of Aug 11, 2022.

Other batch codes are not affected by the recall, it added.

Consumers who purchased the product with the affected batch code are advised to not eat the cereal.

"The quality and safety of our products is our priority. We're currently working closely with our retail partners to remove existing products of this particular batch code," said Nestle.

"We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience this may have caused our valued consumers."

Affected customers can contact Nestle Consumer Services on 800-6011-633 or e-mail them for assistance.

Consumers who are unsure how to identify the batch code of the product they had purchased can also contact Nestle.