NEA warns against use of ultraviolet-C devices that lack safety features

People should not use ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection devices for their homes as many of these lack safety features that protect users from exposure to UV radiation, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned yesterday.

To prevent accidental exposure and health risks, the agency advises the public not to buy any UVC steriliser product that has no safety features.

It added that UVC-based disinfection should be applied only in an industrial or commercial setting with appropriate safety features and safe-use practices.

Common uses for such devices include sterilisation of mobile phones, jewellery and home surfaces.

Exposure to UVC radiation due to inappropriate use or unsafe sterilisers can cause eye injuries such as damage to the cornea, with burning sensations and sensitivity to light, as well as skin injuries such as burns resulting in redness and skin peeling.

"Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been growing demand for and availability of UVC disinfection devices," NEA said in its advisory.

Households buying such sterilisers for disinfection purposes should pick only those with safety engineering features that prevent users from being exposed to UVC radiation.

Examples of such features include motion sensors for portable, tube and desk lamps as well as bulbs that automatically switch off the UVC sources when a person approaches them; and gravity sensors in handheld UVC sterilisers and portable UVC wands that automatically switch the devices off when they face upwards, protecting the user's eyes.

For UVC disinfection boxes, there should be safety features that turn off the UVC light when the box is open.

NEA advises users to avoid direct skin exposure to UVC radiation and avoid looking directly at a UVC light source.

It also urges those who bought UVC sterilisers without safety features to stop using them immediately, especially if they are intended for use on the skin.

"NEA has been working with major retailers to actively remove listings of UVC sterilisers that are unsafe and pose risk of exposure to UVC radiation," it added.

"All physical stores and online sales platforms have been advised not to sell UVC steriliser products that are unsafe for consumers."

About 8,000 listings of unsafe UVC sterilisers have been taken down from online sales platforms. Amazon, Carousell, ezbuy, Qoo10 and Shopee have been removing those identified on their platforms, NEA said, advising other online sales operators to follow suit.