Museum of Ice Cream to open in Dempsey in August

The Museum of Ice Cream will be setting up shop in Dempsey in August, making it the first time the United States-based attraction is venturing abroad. It is one of four new attractions that Singaporeans can expect from this year as the Republic seeks to enhance its attractiveness to prepare its hard-hit tourism sector for recovery.

Announcing the launch yesterday, the museum said plans to open in Singapore have been three years in the making.

Welcoming the launch of the attraction, Mr Keith Tan, chief executive of Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: "The opening of such innovative attractions adds vibrancy to our city, and underscores the tourism industry's confidence in Singapore's continuing appeal as a top travel destination."

Also set to open in the second half of this year is the Slingshot, a thrill ride in Clarke Quay, which will be the tallest in Asia, catapulting riders to a height of almost 70m at a speed of 160kmh.

When asked whether the museum would remain in Singapore permanently, Mr Pirakash T., general manager of the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore, said: "We will evaluate public response carefully before deciding the next steps in our journey."

Visitors to the Museum of Ice Cream will be guided through 14 multi-sensory installations spread over 60,000 sq ft of space, all dedicated to ice cream, which they will also get to try during their visit.

While the museum originates from the US, it will have a Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground in Dempsey.

Another highlight will be a sprinkle pool billed as the museum's largest to date.

The sprinkles, which resemble the confectionery typically used to decorate desserts, are actually made from antimicrobial biodegradable material and are disinfected regularly.

The museum will abide by hygiene, safe distancing and logistical guidelines that will keep visitors safe, said STB's Mr Tan.

There will be a maximum capacity of 200 guests at any one time.

Founded in New York in 2016, the museum sold out quickly when it popped up in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

Starting yesterday, advance tickets to visit in August can be reserved on the museum's website.

Tickets start from $38 a person. The museum will open from 10am to 9pm, Thursday to Sunday.