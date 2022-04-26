Most are happy with easing of curbs but many still cautious: ST poll

Almost six in 10 people here are happy or very happy with the latest easing of Covid-19 rules announced last Friday, an online poll by The Straits Times has found.

The poll, which was conducted last Saturday, garnered 1,913 responses. Of these, 1,099 people, or 57 per cent, said they were very happy or happy with the relaxed measures.

The Ministry of Health announced a major easing of Covid-19 safety measures, with no more limits on group sizes or workplace capacities here from today. Safe distancing will also no longer be required between individuals or between groups.

However, respondents were divided over whether they would choose to still take precautions despite the easing, such as gathering in larger groups or wearing a mask at work.

About 980 people, or 51 per cent of the respondents, said it is unlikely or very unlikely that they would gather in groups of larger than 10. About 25 per cent said they are likely to do so, while 24 per cent said they are very likely to do so.

From today, individuals will no longer be required to keep to a group of no more than 10 people for mask-off activities. The use of SafeEntry and TraceTogether will cease at most venues.

Employees will also be allowed to remove their masks while at their workstations, provided they are not physically interacting with others and are not in any customer-facing areas, where interaction is likely to happen.

However, 53 per cent of respondents said they would still keep a mask on, while about 47 per cent said they would not. A significant proportion - about 65 per cent - also said they have been wearing their masks outdoors despite it not being necessary since March 29.

Singapore's border restrictions will also ease from today, with fully vaccinated travellers no longer required to take any Covid-19 tests to enter Singapore.

About 980 respondents, or 51 per cent, said they are not planning any leisure trips in the next three months. Of these, about 38 per cent said they are likely to take a holiday by the end of this year, and about 23 per cent said they would do so in mid-2023. About 20 per cent said they would do so at the end of next year.