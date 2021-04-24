Lucky Plaza among more places added to URA website showing real-time crowd levels

SINGAPORE - Lucky Plaza has been added to a website run by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) which allows people to check the real-time crowd situation at places they plan to visit before heading down.

Aimed at reducing overcrowding at public spaces, the Space Out website - a collaboration between URA and participating venue operators - now has crowd level data for 71 malls, up from 50 when it was launched in April last year.

Data is also available for 233 supermarkets, 143 parks, 56 post offices, four markets, 16 stadiums and nine locations on Sentosa, a URA spokesman told The Straits Times on Saturday (April 24).

Lucky Plaza's inclusion on Thursday comes two weeks after the lifting of entry restrictions to the mall and Peninsula Plaza on April 10.

Peninsula Plaza is currently not listed on the Space Out website.

In a separate statement, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said "a larger number of visitors" were seen at the two malls in the first two weekends after entry restrictions were lifted.

The agencies said the mall operators have put in place measures to control the crowd situation, including deploying more manpower to regulate entry to the malls "so that the number of visitors is within the capacity allowed under the current safe management measures (SMMs), as well as to manage the crowd situation outside the malls to ensure adherence to SMMs".

ESG and STB said Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza also paused allowing entry to the malls temporarily when necessary, such as when the capacity limit in the malls were reached.

The agencies added that they will continue to monitor the crowd situation closely.

Under restrictions imposed last August, those whose identification numbers end in even digits could visit the two malls only on even dates, while those whose numbers end in odd digits could visit only on odd dates.

The restrictions were eased following improvements in the crowd situation, such as through better management of queues and pedestrian traffic around the perimeter of the malls.

On Saturday, URA said that crowd-level data for the places on its Space Out website is updated at regular intervals throughout the day, based on individual operators' arrangements. A time stamp of the last update is displayed on the website.





To check crowd levels, people can look out for the colour of the icon representing the place they want to visit on the Space Out website.

Green indicates that the location is not crowded, yellow that there is some crowd, orange that it is crowded, and red that it has reached the maximum capacity allowed under prevailing safe management measures.