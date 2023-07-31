More children accidentally swallowing objects, retailers asked not to list unsafe items for sale

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old who swallowed a button battery from a remote control device later needed an endoscopy to remove it at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Another child, a one-year-old, choked on a bowl of water beads when the mother’s back was turned. The child was admitted to the hospital for monitoring.

A more extreme case involved a 7-year-old child who needed major surgery to remove six magnetic beads stuck in the intestine.

These are all instances of children swallowing foreign objects by mistake in recent years, and numbers are on the rise.

The trend has prompted the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) - overseen by Enterprise Singapore - to work with trade associations, physical retailers, and e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of products unsafe for children sold online.

The e-commerce platforms include Shopee, Qoo10, Amazon, Lazada, Carousell and TikTok.

Since the start of 2023, more than 1,000 non-compliant listings of magnetic balls and water beads marketed as children’s toys have been removed, said CPSO director Beatrice Wong. That is more than three times the 300 listings removed in 2022.

She said: “In particular, magnetic ball toys and water beads are not able to comply with toy standards due to their loose and small parts, as well as high magnetic flux and ability to expand considerably in size.

“Hence, they are not allowed to be marketed as toys for children under 14, as such products can cause harm if accidentally ingested by children.”

She added that small button batteries that are improperly secured in battery compartments - often found in toys, books, and other electronic devices - also pose chemical hazards to children.

Ms Wong said: “These button batteries are small enough to be ingested by young children and can trigger a chemical reaction in a child’s throat and internal organs, potentially causing severe burns.”

Dr Ronald Tan, a consultant at the KKH Department of Emergency Medicine, said likely hazards from children’s toys include swallowing or ingestion of the entire toy or parts of the toy, choking, placing parts of the toy in the ears or nose, and lacerations.

Common causes of injuries seen in the emergency department include magnets, which went up from 26 cases in 2019 to 38 cases in 2021.

Button batteries went up from 10 cases in 2019 to 25 cases in 2021, and water beads went up from one case in 2019 to seven cases in 2021.