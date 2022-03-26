Money changers expect demand for ringgit to rise as land borders reopen

Money changers are expecting demand for the ringgit to surge in the coming days and weeks as Singaporeans prepare to resume travel to Malaysia next week.
Demand for other foreign currencies is also expected to surge in the coming weeks, they added.
