MinLaw offers mediation help over wedding events hit by restrictions

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) is rolling out mediation help to parties in wedding events affected by recent Covid-19 restrictions.

The wedding must have been scheduled to take place between May 8 and July 31.

One example of a dispute is when a wedding couple and a vendor are not agreeable to rescheduling or a downsizing of the contract, written or otherwise, to provide goods and services.

Wedding receptions were not allowed from May 16 to July 11.

A trained professional appointed by the ministry will help to facilitate a settlement free, if both parties agree to mediation, voiding the need to resolve the dispute in court.

Interested parties may submit requests at www.go.gov.sg/ request-for-mediation from tomorrow. The deadline is Sept 10.

MinLaw will aim to hold the mediation within two weeks of the request submission.

Sessions will generally be conducted virtually and may take about two hours.

