Mice sector set to fully recover by 2025 as demand picks up

The Republic hosted more than 150 events in the first three months of this year, an indication that recovery is picking up pace for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry here.

More than 37,000 delegates attended the events, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday.

Mr Poh Chi Chuan, STB's executive director of exhibitions and conferences, said: "We have also observed more frequent site inspections and planning visits from event organisers.

"These are sure signs of renewed Mice demand, and as a result of that, we expect more contracts to be signed with event venues and hotels."

STB said at least 66 international events have been secured for the rest of this year, adding that the industry is expected to fully recover in two to three years.

Last year, about 49,000 delegates attended more than 200 events hosted in Singapore.

Mice events no longer have group sizes and event capacity limits, or zoning requirements. Safe distancing is also not mandatory.

Mr Poh said STB's projection is based on the International Air Transport Association's prediction on air passenger numbers recovering in 2024, China's eventual reopening, growing business confidence from organisers and delegates, and a strong pipeline of events.

To take advantage of the momentum, STB has launched an enhanced incentive programme for international Mice groups with close to 80 free experiences for delegates. The programme was introduced in 2019 with 54 experiences.

The new programme will include a retail segment that will let delegates, especially groups from China, Oceania, South Asia and South-east Asia, go on shopping tours and meet designers.

Mr Richard Ireland, president of the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers, said the recovery is based on pent-up demand, a strong pipeline of new events and early customer bookings.

"The first quarter was a little muted as we really opened only in April without restrictions, so it hasn't been a long time. We are quite confident as an industry that we'd be able to recover by 2023 to 2024," said Mr Ireland.

Singapore relies heavily on overseas attendees, and is often seen as a Mice destination together with the rest of the region, he said.