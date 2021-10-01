Mdm Ling Bakery's Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncakes recalled, 23 people get gastroenteritis symptoms

SINGAPORE - Twenty-three people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncakes from Mdm Ling Bakery, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Oct 1).

SFA has directed the bakery to stop the sales of the mooncakes, and recall those that have been distributed or sold. The recall is ongoing.

One person was hospitalised and has been discharged. The others either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment, SFA said.

Consumers who have purchased the mooncakes are advised not to eat them.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," SFA added.

MOH and SFA are investigating the five separate gastroenteritis incidents that involved the 23 victims.

The mooncakes were imported by Mdm Ling Bakery from Malaysia, and sold at various retail points. The Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated on Sept 21.

The Straits Times found that the mooncakes were sold for $92 for a box of eight online. A check at 11.30am on Friday revealed that the listing on the online stores of Takashimaya and Capitol Singapore had been taken down.

Consumers may contact the importer at support@mdmlingbakery.com or 8468 0201 for inquiries.