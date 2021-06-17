McDonald's BTS meal to be available via delivery only

Fans of popular South Korean boy band BTS, take note. The McDonald's BTS meal will be available only via delivery services in Singapore to prevent long queues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meal cannot be purchased in-store or at drive-through facilities, said the fast-food chain in a Facebook post yesterday.

Launching in Singapore next Monday, the meal will be available at a discounted price of $8.90, which is 10 per cent off the usual delivery price, said McDonald's.

The meal, which comprises Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink as well as sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, can be purchased via delivery services such as McDelivery, GrabFood and FoodPanda.

The launch of the new celebrity meal had sparked a frenzy in several countries.

In Indonesia, the fast-food chain temporarily shut several outlets on June 9 over virus fears after huge crowds gathered.

There was a surge in online orders once the limited-edition meal was made available, and McDonald's outlets across Indonesia were overwhelmed as delivery drivers converged on them to collect the orders.

Malaysia, the first country in Asia where the meal was launched, saw long lines of people and cars at several McDonald's outlets.

The McDonald's delivery app and the website's online delivery service crashed on the launch day, May 26.

In the Facebook post, McDonald's Singapore assured delivery riders that safety measures will be put in place to maintain orderly queues and prevent crowding inside and outside outlets.

The BTS meal was originally scheduled to be released locally on May 27, but the launch was delayed following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Goh Ruoxue