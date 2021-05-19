Marina Bay Sands casino reopens after deep cleaning following Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has reopened its casino after it was closed temporarily when two of its casino staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The casino resumed operations from 4pm on Wednesday (May 19) after it was closed for deep cleaning on Monday from noon, with an enhanced Covid-19 testing regime for staff being put in place, an MBS spokesman said in response to the Straits Times' queries.

Rostered routine testing for its front-line staff, which has been conducted monthly since early April, will be stepped up to every two weeks. This will cover about 5,600 employees, including casino staff, MBS said.

Another 3,000 employees who are in a lower risk category due to their job scopes will undergo mandatory testing every month, and testing is also made available to the rest of MBS's staff who work from home.

"The integrated resort is operating based on revised capacities and stricter safe management measures across the property, in support of the Government's latest efforts," the spokesman said.

She added that enforcement of safe management measures will also be stepped up in staff areas to minimise inter-mingling of employees.

Those who were close contacts of the infected employees have been placed in quarantine, or told to stay at home and monitor their health.

Both the casino staff members, who worked as dealers, were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday.

One of them, a 35-year-old Singaporean, had fallen sick on May 14 and later went to see a general practitioner. He had tested negative during the rostered routine testing, the last being on April 21.

A close contact of his, a 36-year-old Malaysian, later fell sick on May 15.

In light of the stepped-up restrictions by the Government, precautionary measures at the casino include operating at reduced capacity as well as strict safe distancing measures.

Electronic gaming machines and slot machines will be placed at least 1m apart, and no more than two patrons will be allowed at each gaming table.

Only one patron will be allowed at each slot or electronic table gaming machine.

Customer-facing team members will also have to wear masks and sanitise their hands before and after shifts at gaming tables, and high-touch areas and equipment will also be sanitised regularly.

Additional reporting by Ang Qing