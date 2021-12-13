Many hawkers holding off on price hikes despite rising cost of essentials

Despite the cost of essentials such as electricity, cooking oil and vegetables having gone up by as much as 30 per cent in recent months, most hawkers whom The Straits Times spoke to are delaying plans to hike the prices of their dishes.

Instead, they are letting the higher costs eat into their earnings, as many fear losing their regular customer base after a tough year of fluctuating Covid-19 dining restrictions.

Drawing on previous experience, older hawkers also fear censure from customers and complaints on social media over the slightest price increase.

Madam Rozita Abdul Rahman, 61, a stall assistant at Aziz Jaffar Muslim Food, said: "If you increase the price, they will tell everybody."

The stall, which has been in Chinatown Complex for the past 18 years, sells dishes such as nasi lemak and lontong.

"We have not changed the price even though the price of everything, (from) cooking oil to long beans, has gone up," said Madam Rozita, who runs the stall with her husband, Mr Aziz Jaffar, 67.

Mr Aziz, who is the stall owner, said: "We just absorb the extra costs because most customers are regulars, and there are many low-income customers also. If you increase, also 'heart pain'. They are like friends."

The sentiment is shared by both long-time stallholders and newer players. ST spoke to 15 hawkers in Chinatown, Serangoon Gardens, Toa Payoh, Bedok, Tiong Bahru and Marine Parade.

In October, inflation hit an eight-year peak of 3.2 per cent year on year. Though staples did not experience uniform price increases, most food ingredients have seen short-term price volatility due to market conditions related to the pandemic, including supply chain issues.

For instance, the price of sea bass swung from $11.12 per kilogram in June to $12.34 per kilogram in August, when freight costs rose and a Covid-19 cluster in July forced the temporary closure of Jurong Fishery Port.

While older hawkers have hunkered down, determined to ride out these temporary price shocks, younger hawkers are more willing to raise prices in tandem with the higher cost of ingredients.

At Chinatown Complex confectionery Panda Stop, the owner is considering charging an additional $2 for Chinese New Year goodies. The stall, which has been around for two years, sells chiffon cakes, Swiss rolls and handmade cookies.

The 31-year-old owner, who did not want to be named, said the prices of all her staples, from eggs to flour to butter, have increased.

"My Italian butter has gone up 20 to 30 per cent, and the price of cooking oil at the supermarkets I go to has gone up from $6.90 to $7.90 to $8.80 in the last three months... It's a bit too much already," she said.

"If I try to increase prices, customers will also fight with me... But for now, the most we charge them extra is 20 cents for the takeaway packaging."

For Mr Jeevan Ananthan, 31, co-owner of Lina Fishball Noodles in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, fish for making fishballs and dumplings is now 20 per cent more expensive; pork prices are 8 per cent higher; and flour for noodles is 15 per cent to 20 per cent costlier.

But the tipping point for him is higher electricity tariffs.

He said: "We just found out that the price of our electricity is going up by at least 30 per cent due to the closure of some private electricity providers. It will leave us with no choice but to increase our prices soon, which we might do some time in the first quarter of next year.

"An increase in selling price of our products is inevitable if we want to maintain a healthy business."

Hawker and merchant associations said that if the rising costs persist, all hawkers will have no choice but to eventually raise prices.

"Hawkers do feel that food costs are getting higher. However, at this moment, they choose to absorb it, hoping it is a temporary market fluctuation," said the vice-president of the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore and chairman of its hawkers' division, Mr Anthony Low.

"But if it remains high, I think hawkers will have no choice but to increase their food price," added Mr Low, who said it will likely be a one-time hike.

Mr Thya Boon Hin, chairman of the Marine Parade Merchants' Association, which oversees 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre, said raising prices is an eventuality, "especially when hawkers cannot cover overheads".

He said hawkers at the food centre, which has 77 stalls, are holding off increasing prices because it might affect business.

"For example, about half the price of a plate of hokkien mee goes to the ingredients, so to make up for the smaller profit margin, they might work longer hours or just take less pay from the amount sold," he said.

At Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre, which has 56 stalls, association chairman Karney Ngai said hawkers will raise prices as a last resort. Madam Ngai said that customers at the hawker centre have been understanding.

"Customers know that when ingredients stay costlier, hawkers need to pass on the costs to them through higher prices," she said.