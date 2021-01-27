Make the most out of your shopping weekend at Scotts Square to get Chinese New Year-ready

Chinese New Year festivities might be a lot more subdued this year, but there’s no reason why you can’t still treat yourself to your usual pre-CNY ritual: shopping for new clothes, pampering yourself with skin treatments and indulging in good food.

After all, embracing the self-confidence and belief that 2021 will be a better year than the last will kick off the new year on a good note. And a little help from beautiful clothes and good food will go a long way to helping you achieve that.

As one of the Orchard Road belt’s boutique luxury shopping malls, Scotts Square is home to a well-curated mix of fashion labels, specialty services and dining selections, with the added bonus of a good location that makes it a shopping haven.

Looking to get Chinese New Year-ready? One shopping weekend is all you need there, — so you hit all the must-visits and check off that Chinese New Year to-do list at the same time.

Friday Night Fun

Get a headstart on the shopping weekend by kicking things off on a Friday evening, when your spirits are still high from the end of a work week. Here’s how to make things strategic:



PHOTOS: OCD



To start off your weekend, go low-key. Update your wardrobe with casual togs from OCD (#01-04/05), which carries chic, streetwear from a range of luxury and contemporary international brands including C2H4, GCDS or Ih Nom Uh Nit Paris, Helmut Lang and Rick Owens — perfect for late mahjong nights.

Hot promo: Turn heads in Polish contemporary label MISBHV, which carries aptly-festive pieces the Limited Rhinestone Tees, and the bestselling Kozue shirt.



PHOTO: PEDDER ON SCOTTS



Once you’ve found your perfect outfit (or three), pair them with the right shoes and accessories from Pedder On Scotts (#02-03-16), featuring luxurious but quirky brands René Caovilla, Malone Souliers, and PĪFERI that will help pull together your various Chinese New Year looks in a jiffy. Don’t miss the range of statement-making stilettos from footwear designer Amina Muaddi’s collaboration with rapper A$AP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE.

Hot promo: From January 22, every purchase of new arrivals gets a set of eight uniquely-designed On Pedder lucky red packets.

Splurge Saturday

Chinese New Year is as good a reason as any to splurge on bigger-ticket items you’ve had your eye on the last few months.



PHOTO: LONDON FAT DUCK



But first, fuel up at London Fat Duck (#B1-16/17), famed for its Signature London Roast Duck, made using Irish ducks that have been dubbed the ‘wagyu of ducks’.

Hot promo: Sample the famous Duck Bak Kwa and the restaurant’s new dish on its Chinese New Year set menus: Signature London Roast Duck and 24K Gold Conpoy Chicken.



PHOTO: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN



Once sufficiently satiated, walk off the meal at Christian Louboutin (#01-16/17) for festively-appropriate footwear that also doubles as everyday favourites. The iconic red-soled pumps are available in a wide variety of options — from tasteful pumps to glittery heels and bejewelled sneakers — for house visits, casual Friday, fun weekends and beyond.



PHOTO: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN



Hot promo: Check out iconic silhouettes such as Paloma Top Handle bag and Paris NYC belt-bag that have been adorned with the latest colourway Fizz, a fun, vibrant orange hue for the festive season.

Wind-Down Sunday



PHOTO: SKIN INC



Cap off a great weekend with spa treatments at Skin Inc Institute (#03-14/15) that will help you wind down mentally and physically. Ask for Oxy-Cryo Glow Infusion treatment, a state-of-the-art Korean treatment for instant soothing, firming and glowing benefits. The treatment is designed to encourage instantly-brightened skin, improved blood circulation and refined pores.

Hot promo: Receive your choice of a complimentary Dyson Airwrap™ or Dyson Corrale™ (worth $699) with every $3,500 Beauty Tech Skin Program. Valid until January 31, 2021.



PHOTO: KEMISTRY



Then, find your perfect hairstyle at Kemistry (#B1-23), where stylists are on hand to help you get a brand new look — just in time for Chinese New Year — through the magic of a fresh haircut and hair treatments.



PHOTO: PARADISE TEOCHEW



Finally, call it a night after a nourishing dinner at Paradise Teochew (#03-04). The restaurant is known for its emphasis on natural flavours, light seasoning and fresh ingredients. Fill up on signature dishes such as Steamed Pomfret in Teochew Style, and Braised Dried Fish Maw with Live Prawns and Tofu in Casserole.

Hot promos: Paradise Teochew Abundance Takeaway Set (Public: $528+; Paradise Gourmet Rewards Member: $488+ (U.P. $605.80+) and 10 per cent off Festive Takeaways — Yu Sheng & Pen Cai — for Citi/bank, Maybank and PGR Cardmembers.

For more information on Scotts Square, click here.