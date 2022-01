SINGAPORE - Shoppers thronged Lim Chee Guan's Chinatown outlet to stock up on festive bak kwa ahead of Chinese New Year, forcing it to deploy more staff to ensure safe distancing was observed.

The heritage brand said in a Facebook post on Jan 11 that its signature sliced pork item and most of its barbecued products were sold out online. Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 25), it said the online shop, which opened on Jan 3, is sold out.