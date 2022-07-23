Lines form at OG store in Orchard after news of Oct closure

Queues formed outside the entrances of department store OG at Orchard Point yesterday morning, a day after the retailer announced it would be shutting the outlet in October.

There were around 50 people at each of the store's two main entrances. Queues started forming just before it opened at 11am.

Customers entered in an orderly fashion, with most flocking to the first level's women's wear section, and the fourth floor's homeware and electronics sections.

OG, the latest familiar name to close its doors in Orchard Road, said on Thursday that it would be shutting the Orchard Point outlet after an 18-year run to make way for a new store specialising in fresh food and groceries.

It did not reveal the name of the tenant taking over the space.

A spokesman for OG told The Straits Times that over the years, many different businesses had approached it to lease the building's shopping podium.

"But last year, one local business pitched to us their vision to establish their flagship store at our Orchard Road location, building on their strength in fresh food and grocery to create a landmark experiential space that would have live seafood, differentiated food and beverage, and exclusive merchandise," the spokesman said.

"We then accepted their proposal to transform the space into a mega-mart concept store and leased the space to them."

The Orchard Road stalwart, which sits between The Centrepoint and Orchard Plaza, also announced a moving-out sale on its Facebook page, with clearance deals offering up to 90 per cent off.

Among customers picking up these deals was Ms Aisyah Binsmit, 45, who is self-employed. She had seen the news about the store's closing from messages circulating in her WhatsApp groups.

"I missed the Robinsons and Isetan closing sales, so I thought I would swing by," said Ms Aisyah, who bought shoes and a wallet during her shopping trip.

Robinsons closed its two remaining department stores at The Heeren and Raffles City in December 2020 and January last year, respectively, while Japanese retailer Isetan shuttered its Westgate store in 2020 and its Parkway Parade outlet in March this year.

Ms Aisyah lamented the loss of department stores, which she said are a convenient one-stop shop. "All the department stores are closing one by one; it's so sad," she said. "I'm old school, I don't do boutiques... This is familiar and easy and quick."

It is a sentiment shared by sales manager Cassandra Teo. Ms Teo, 45, was not aware of the impending closure and walked in to see why it was crowded.

She noted how some familiar department store names have either closed down all their stores or scaled down their operations here.

"Names like Sogo, Metro and OG don't resonate with the new generation, but the older generation grew up with these names and there is a familiarity," she said.

Home-grown OG, whose operations date back to the 1960s, bought the Orchard Point building in 2003 and opened its outlet there in January 2004 after renovations.

It has two other outlets - at Albert Complex and People's Park.

OG hopes to add stores in the heartland, where most of its customers live, as part of its long-term strategy.

"We prefer to own the property that we operate in and are evaluating locations outside of the city," the spokesman added.

Staff whom ST spoke to said they have not yet been told what would happen to their jobs once the Orchard Point outlet closes.

In response to ST's queries, the OG spokesman said staff from the outlet will be redeployed to the remaining two outlets, or to OG's e-commerce business.

A promoter, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said: "The OG staff will be transferred (to other outlets) but we've not heard what will happen to the promoters."

The 59-year-old has been working as a promoter at OG for the last 18 years. She remained cheerful while serving customers yesterday.

"Once they announced we were closing, we were very sad because many of us have worked here for many years," said Ms Lim.

She expects the store to remain crowded until it closes for good in a few months.

"A lot of customers have told us, 'Please tell your boss to stay here, we like it here.' But we can't do anything," she added.