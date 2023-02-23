Lego releases new figures with missing limbs, dog in wheelchair in nod to diversity, inclusion

SINGAPORE - Toy manufacturer Lego has unveiled a new range of figures with physical and mental disabilities, including characters with anxiety and missing limbs.

The range, called “Friends”, features what Lego calls a “diverse cast of characters (taking) on new challenges in today’s modern world”, according to the company’s website.

A character called Autumn is described as an adventurous spirit who was born without the lower part of her arm. Correspondingly, the figurine in the sets – which are now available in Singapore – is missing the lower part of its forearm.

Paisley, on the other hand, is described as being a talented musician who is “shy in everyday life”, alluding to her need to navigate social anxiety.

Nova is described as an avid gamer whose “bluntness can put people off”, making her a bit of a loner.

The characters also have varied talent and creative pursuits. Leo has a studio in his bedroom to film content for his baking channel, while Olly is an expert in video-making.

The diversity extends to animals as well, with a dog in a wheelchair called Pickle as part of the cast.

Lego first announced that it was introducing the Friends universe in October 2022 to be more reflective of society today and comprise the diverse personalities children would meet in real life.

This includes the addition of figurines of different skin tones, cultures, physical and non-visible disabilities, as well as behavioural traits.

The first set of products was launched this week, along with a 44-minute episode of the Lego Friends YouTube animated series set inside the fictional Heartlake International High School. This will be followed by more episodes later in the year.

The range is also set to feature characters with Down syndrome and vitiligo, a condition in which white patches develop on the skin because of a lack of the pigment melanin.

The Lego Friends range is currently available at Lego’s certified retailers in Singapore on Shopee and Bricks World.

Sets include an organic grocery store, mobile bubble tea shop and a dog rescue van.

Lego’s new addition is the latest in a string of moves by companies to market products that are more inclusive and aimed at children.