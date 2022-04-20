Karaoke outlets sing the blues no more as bookings pour in

Family-style karaoke chain Teo Heng is back on song again, with its reopening yesterday drawing students, married couples who took the day off, and long-time regulars to its Suntec City outlet.

Such is the pent-up demand that the branch, which has 19 rooms, is already fully booked till June, despite Teo Heng raising prices at all of its four outlets.

The one in JCube is fully booked on weekends and holidays till next month. "Causeway Point is catching up soon, even though we opened bookings only yesterday... Star Vista is filling up too, people have been calling non-stop," Ms Jean Teo, one of the directors at Teo Heng KTV, said of the other outlets.

Family KTV outlets are among all nightlife establishments which could reopen from yesterday after going dark for more than two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the patrons who turned up for a midday slot at Teo Heng's Suntec City outlet was Eunoia Junior College student Rachel Lin and her group of eight friends.

"Today we had home-based learning - we just wanted to sing and have fun (after we were done with homework)," said the 18-year-old. This was the group's first time in a karaoke outlet after more than two years.

Their first song? Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou's Ni Hao Bu Hao (Hi, How Are You). Said Rachel: "It is one of my favourite songs... I used to go to KTVs once a week during secondary school days."

The increase in price for bookings - due to higher rental and utilities costs - did not dampen the enthusiasm of patrons. For instance, a small room that used to cost $8 an hour during happy hours (noon to 7pm) is now $12. During peak hours from 7pm till closing, the charge is $18 an hour.

The chain, which used to have 14 outlets, lost 10 to the pandemic, and Ms Teo is hopeful the business can bounce back. "Hopefully when we regain our energy, we can expand the business and (open in) more areas that are convenient for customers."

Business is also brisk at other family-style karaoke outlets. 8 Degree Lounge, which has three outlets, reopened the Civil Service Club @ Bukit Batok one at 3pm. Its five rooms are already fully booked till mid-May.

But 8 Degree Lounge will keep its two other outlets at HomeTeamNS in Bukit Batok and Orchid Country Club shut for now.

"It has been hard to get staff. Of the seven staff we had at (the Civil Service Club @ Bukit Batok outlet), three went back to Malaysia, China and Vietnam... so in a short period, we've had to hire Singaporeans and train them to use the equipment and even the payment system," said its marketing manager Jolin Goh.

The company is keeping prices unchanged, with a large room at $30 an hour.

All the KTV outlets The Straits Times spoke to said customers are abiding by the rules, including wearing their masks while singing.

"Customers have been so understanding," said Ms Sugo Rika, head of marketing at HaveFun Karaoke.

The chain has four outlets - at 313@somerset, Downtown East, Safra Toa Payoh and Safra Yishun, with two more opening next month. One will be in Lucky Chinatown shopping centre, and the other at Bugis+ mall.

"We are so busy and packed... Our phones have been ringing off the hook, and we are so glad to be back," Ms Rika added.