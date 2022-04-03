Jump in heartland businesses accepting e-payments

At the store she runs in Woodlands Drive 73, Ms Peggy Hoo would often point to a QR code on the payment counter to remind customers she prefers non-cash transactions.

The owner of Xin Ye 360, which sells vegan products and baked goods, implemented e-payment methods in June 2020.

"Now more customers, especially working adults, use e-payment so we have to evolve with the times," said the 51-year-old.

In a realm where cash was once king, customers are now just as likely to reach for their phones as their wallets. Merchants told The Sunday Times that e-payment accounts for 30 per cent of all transactions, but this is growing rapidly.

As at March 4, 86 per cent, or 14,682, of heartland enterprises accept at least one e-payment method such as Fave, Grab, Nets or PayNow, according to figures provided by Enterprise Singapore.

This is an increase from 53 per cent in October 2020.

ST spoke to 18 merchants across housing estates in Tampines, Woodlands and Toa Payoh and found that most now accept e-payments.

Madam Hanis, who goes by one name, started accepting PayNow two years ago when her customers at Ali's Hairdressing and Beauty Salon, which is located at Block 201D Tampines Street 21, asked for it.

"At least 60 per cent of my customers pay with PayNow because it's convenient. Nobody carries cash around nowadays," said the hairstylist.

Over in Toa Payoh, Mr Chia Khan Shang, a sales assistant at toy store Happy Kiddy, said that 30 per cent of the store's customers now pay for their purchases electronically.

He said: "We thought it would be in our best interest to meet the rising demand."

It is convenient not just for customers, said Ms Nicole Tang, owner of beauty salon Daisy Beauty in Toa Payoh. She said her young, tech-savvy beauticians find e-payment the most efficient method of collecting payment from customers.

There are no fees charged for registering for PayNow accounts and other e-payment methods.

Merchants pay a lower transaction fee compared with when credit cards are used. For example, merchants pay a transaction fee of 0.8 per cent when accepting Nets QR payment, compared with 2.99 per cent for credit cards through a point-of-sale terminal.

But there are still merchants who choose to accept only cash.

Madam Heng Siew Choo, owner of TY Clothing, an apparel store in Tampines, said she does not see the need to implement e-payment as most of her customers are regulars who are aware that the store accepts only cash.

Mr Lai Cheng Yi, centre director of Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS), said merchants may be reluctant to go digital due to the "mental barrier" posed by new technology.

Initiatives such as the Heartlands Go Digital programme help merchants ease into technology by providing digital solutions.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need for heartland shops to go digital... Many heartland enterprises recognise that going online is a way to attract more customers," said Mr Lai.

More than 10,000 heartland shops have put their businesses online with the Heartlands Go Digital programme as at March 4.