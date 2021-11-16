Jetstar Asia aims to relaunch services between S'pore and Perth from Feb 12 under Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

SINGAPORE - Travellers can make plans to fly to Perth, a popular holiday destination and home to many Singaporeans, once again.

Jetstar Asia aims to relaunch flights between Singapore and the capital of Western Australia state from Feb 12, when two-way quarantine-free travel is expected to be available under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

On Tuesday (Nov 16), the low-cost subsidiary of Australia's Qantas airline said it will operate four weekly services to Perth once the route is approved for VTL travel.

Currently, two-way quarantine-free travel has been approved for fully vaccinated Singaporeans heading to Sydney and Melbourne from Nov 21.

Australian media reported on Oct 31 that tourists, workers and students will be allowed to visit New South Wales and Victoria without spending 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Fully inoculated travellers from Australia have been able to enter Singapore without having to serve a stay-home notice since Nov 8.

Travellers have to fly to Singapore on designated VTL flights, as part of various requirements under the scheme.

Jetstar Asia's head of commercial Clive Ashmore Butler said the route will allow Singaporeans living in Perth to reconnect with their family and friends.

He added that Western Australians who travel to Singapore can also head to destinations on Jetstar Asia's South-east Asian network, such as Bangkok and Phuket.

Australia accounted for about 4 per cent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019.

There are more than 50,000 Singaporeans who live in Australia, while over 25,000 Australians live in Singapore.

Tickets for the new Jetstar Asia route are on sale now, alongside those for other Australian destinations, Darwin and Melbourne, which will have designated VTL flights starting in December.

Travel and transit requirements for trips between Singapore and Australia can be found at this website.