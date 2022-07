CapitaLand-owned mall JCube looks set to make way for a mixed-use residential development, based on a proposed amendment to the site's land use.

The proposed amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) masterplan, published by the agency on July 22, stated that JCube's 7,771.2 sq m plot may be changed from commercial use to a primarily residential development that has commercial spaces on the first storey.