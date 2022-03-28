Italy's wines help fuel double-digit growth in its F&B exports to Singapore amid pandemic

SINGAPORE - Italy's food and beverage (F&B) exports to Singapore grew over 15 per cent last year, even amid the disruptions from the pandemic.

The country has also retained its longstanding position as the second-largest supplier of wine to Singapore from Europe, after France, said the Italian Trade Agency.

Spurred by this positive growth, the agency on Monday (March 28) said it will be bringing in over 70 Italian companies to participate in Food & Hotel Asia (FHA), one of Asia's largest food and drinks trade event, in September.

It will also stage the third edition of one-day wine exhibition Borsa Vini in November, which will feature around 25 wineries and bring together wine buyers, connoisseurs and sommeliers alike. More details about Borsa Vini 2022 and the full list of participating wine companies will be announced later this year.

Ms Ilaria Piccinni, deputy trade commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in Singapore, noted that in Asia, Italian F&B exports enjoyed double-digit growth in 2019 and 2021, with a blip in 2020 when the pandemic was at a peak.

Exports grew by 15.1 per cent during the period of January to November 2021, at a value of €97.2 million (S$145 million), compared to the same period in 2020. This also surpassed the exports registered in the same period during 2018 and 2019.

Italy's Ambassador to Singapore Mario Andrea Vattani noted that Italy's wines have been the driver of the growth.

In the lead-up to Borsa Vini, the Italian Trade Agency also announced it would be working with the Italian embassy here to explore several new innovative sectors such as fintech, agritech and renewable energy, together with a dedicated acceleration programme for Italian start-ups to be hosted in Singapore.

Ms Piccinni said that the agency is also exploring working with e-commerce partners in Singapore to promote Italian products in fields such as design and furniture, alongside F&B.

Singapore's recent relaxation of travel and dining rules has also boosted interest from Italian companies looking to do business and events here, she added.

"With the (Ukraine-Russia conflict) we can see that many Italian exporters are looking to different markets to diversify and differentiate (themselves) now, so Singapore can be seen as a very important door for South-east Asia," she said.

Italian exporters have been seeking new markets as the European one has been disrupted by the war. Italy is also part of the European Union bloc taking Russia to task via sanctions.

Ms Piccinni added: "With events like Food & Hotel Asia, we are really confident that by then we will be able to do proper tastings... it will also be the Formula One race during that period, so there will be a lot of Italians coming here."

After a two-year hiatus, this year's Formula One Singapore Grand Prix race is scheduled to take place from Sept 30 to Oct 2.