Ikea recalls some crockery items over safety concerns

There were reports of some Ikea items like mugs breaking when used with hot food.
  • Published
    2 hours ago

Ikea is recalling some of its plates, bowls and mugs because of safety concerns.

In a press release yesterday, the Swedish furniture chain said the Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs can break when used with hot food and potentially cause burns. Ikea said: "All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this, we have received reports of the products breaking. No known incidents have been reported in Singapore."

Customers who have bought these products are urged to stop using them and contact Ikea for a full refund. They can return the products to Ikea's outlets here. Proof of purchase is not required.

Adeline Tan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2021, with the headline 'Ikea recalls some crockery items over safety concerns'.
