Ikea recalls Metallisk espresso maker due to risk of bursting

SINGAPORE - Ikea is recalling the Metallisk espresso maker and has advised its customers to stop using the product immediately.

In a release on Wednesday (June 8), the Swedish furniture company said that it was recalling the espresso maker as it could burst while in use.

"Safety is a top priority for Ikea and therefore we are recalling Metallisk espresso maker with the stainless-steel safety valve due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use," Ikea said.

The model recalled is silver or grey in colour.

Ikea Singapore said there have been no reports of incidents here and added that no other units are affected by the recall.

Customers who bought the item can return it to Ikea's Alexandra, Tampines or Jurong outlets.

Proof of purchase is not required.