i12 Katong mall officially reopens after revamp

After a two-year revamp, i12 Katong officially opened yesterday with co-working spaces and technology-backed retail concepts.

The six-storey mall, located at the intersection of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, will have over 150 retail and food and beverage (F&B) stores opening progressively.

Over 80 per cent of the mall's tenants are new, including the first Lululemon retail store in the east, and Mr Woofles, a dog club and daycare centre.

Returning tenants include F&B outlets Tim Ho Wan and Wine Connection.

i12 Katong started out in the 1980s as Katong People's Complex before being relaunched under its current name in 2011.

Among the new features is a fully automated storefront called Bistro Bytes, where shoppers can mix and match orders from a selection of F&B providers and pick up their food later from automated lockers.

The food, from brands such as Pizza Express, My Tampopo and The Pasta Project, is prepared by a central kitchen.

Bistro Bytes was developed by the mall's owners Keppel Land, which said this technology will offer tenants greater productivity and higher sales efficiency, as well as the agility to rapidly launch new brands and food offerings to meet fast-changing consumer demands.

The mall now also houses Core Clinic, a medical co-working space for practitioners which has fully fitted-out clinic spaces and medical facilities. The first of its kind in Singapore, it allows medical practitioners to book spaces for use as and when needed, and access a medical concierge.

It is located alongside Core Collective, a co-working space targeted at fitness and wellness practitioners, complete with a 650 sq m gym and functional training area, 10 treatment and consultation rooms, and an occupational therapy room.

"The opening is particularly timely as Singapore takes steps towards normalcy and resumes gatherings in the community," said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry and MP for Marine Parade GRC, was at the mall's grand opening.

There are sustainability features dotted throughout the mall, including electric vehicle chargers in the carpark and urban farming spaces.

Keppel Corporation chief executive and Keppel Land chairman Loh Chin Hua noted that Marine Parade residents will be among the first consumers to enjoy these new concepts.

"Some of these concepts can be exported to other malls, not just in Singapore but other countries where Keppel is present, creating further opportunities for our tenants and partners," he said.