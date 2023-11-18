From rice to fresh meat and cleaning products: How to stretch your dollar with housebrand items

The year was 1985 and Singapore was in a recession with rising retrenchment rates and a sharp drop in disposable income.

Singaporeans were looking for ways to cut spending and help came in the form of housebrand products from FairPrice Group (then NTUC FairPrice). It was the first retailer in the nation to launch a housebrand – after all, the cooperative had always been dedicated to moderating the cost of living for all in Singapore.

Naturally, there were naysayers: Premium supermarket Jasons’ then-marketing director was quoted telling the media that “people are creatures of habit”, according to The Price of Being Fair, a book published recently by FairPrice Group to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“If they have faith in an international brand, they would be reluctant to change to something unfamiliar,” he said.

FairPrice’s then-general manager Mr Lim Ho Seng countered: “Consumers are smart people. They want value for money and if they find that a product is good, they will buy it, regardless of the name on the wrapper.”