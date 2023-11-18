BRANDED CONTENT

From rice to fresh meat and cleaning products: How to stretch your dollar with housebrand items

Offering more than 2,000 products, including vegetables and gourmet sausages, FairPrice Group’s in-house range is up to 15 per cent cheaper than branded alternatives

Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice Group Group CEO
Mr Ng Chee Meng, NTUC secretary-general (left) and Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice Group Group CEO (right), checking out FairPrice’s homebrand Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrance Rice. PHOTO: ST FILE
The year was 1985 and Singapore was in a recession with rising retrenchment rates and a sharp drop in disposable income.

Singaporeans were looking for ways to cut spending and help came in the form of housebrand products from FairPrice Group (then NTUC FairPrice). It was the first retailer in the nation to launch a housebrand – after all, the cooperative had always been dedicated to moderating the cost of living for all in Singapore.

Naturally, there were naysayers: Premium supermarket Jasons’ then-marketing director was quoted telling the media that “people are creatures of habit”, according to The Price of Being Fair, a book published recently by FairPrice Group to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“If they have faith in an international brand, they would be reluctant to change to something unfamiliar,” he said.

FairPrice’s then-general manager Mr Lim Ho Seng countered: “Consumers are smart people. They want value for money and if they find that a product is good, they will buy it, regardless of the name on the wrapper.”

FairPrice homebrand household items
FairPrice offers more than 2,000 homebrand household items sourced from more than 55 countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and Australia. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

He was right. A year after its launch, the group’s housebrand range grew to make up 10 per cent of the total product line in stores. The reason was simple: Singaporeans were attracted to the competitive prices and good quality.

No brand, no problem

Thirty-eight years later, FairPrice Group and its consumers are still advocating the same value-for-money philosophy.

Today, one in three shopping baskets at FairPrice retail stores and seven in 10 online baskets contain a housebrand product. FairPrice Own Brands  also clinched the Brand Transformation of the Year award at Retail Asia Award 2022.

The supermarket chain offers more than 2,000 household homebrand products across 54 categories. These are sourced from more than 55 countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Italy, Canada and Singapore.

It includes everything from fresh produce under the Pasar brand, health and wellness food under Origins to – one of its latest launches – gourmet sausages under Delicato, which won Product Launch of the Year at the FMCG Asia Awards 2022.

Nine popular FairPrice items that will turn you into a housebrand convert

FairPrice Frozen Edamame Salted Soy Beans ($3.50/500g)

Frozen edamame beans
Frozen edamame beans make for a healthy snack. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

If you can never resist ordering these snacks at Japanese restaurants, you can have them any time at home now. These frozen beans take less than 10 minutes to cook in boiling water and are slightly salted for a late-night snack yet they are only 104 Kcal per serving! Talk about a healthy yet yummy snack. Buy it now.

FairPrice Potato Chips ($1/60g)

The award-winning potato chip now has two new flavours: Sambal Balado and Hot Chilli Pepper Lime. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

One of the most popular items is the humble potato chip which comes in trendy flavours like seaweed and truffle. It costs only $1 a pack and has garnered a reputation for tasting as good as established brands that cost three to four times more. The industry also took notice, awarding FairPrice Truffle Chips Retail Product of the Year at the recent Retail Asia Awards 2023.

FairPrice has recently added two new special-edition flavours to this range: Sambal Balado and Hot Chilli Pepper Lime ($2.50/90g). Sambal Balado is a mouth-watering mix of mild spicy and tangy traditional Indonesian spices, while Hot Chilli Pepper Lime will wow your palate with a burst of citrusy and hot chilli pepper flavours. Buy them now: Original, Sambal Balado and Hot Chilli Pepper Lime.

Pasar Thailand Tom Yam Ingredient Set ($2.15/per pack)

The handy tom yam soup set takes the guesswork out of preparing the dish for homecooks. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

The next time you cook tom yam soup, you will not have to second guess what ingredients – and how much of each – to add to your pot. This handy set which comprises ingredients like lemongrass and chillies makes things that much easier for home cooks. And unlike the lemongrass stalks you get at most wet markets and other supermarkets, the ones from the Pasar brand are neatly trimmed for you. Buy it now.

FairPrice Frozen Roti Prata ($2.15/ six pieces)

FairPrice’s frozen roti pratas can be heated up without any cooking oil. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

When you crave roti prata at 2am, you will be happy to have these in your freezer. They are one of FairPrice’s best-selling housebrand items. Simply heat these trans-fat free frozen pratas in a pan – you do not even need any cooking oil. If you have guests over, here’s a little party trick: Roll sausages in the pratas and air-fry them to make instant pigs-in-a-blanket. Buy it now.

FairPrice Bathroom Stain & Mold Remover Spray ($5.00/520ml)

Give your bathrooms added shine with FairPrice’s no-scrub stain and mold remover. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

Made in Japan, this no-scrub formula eliminates stubborn stains and mold, and also kills germs and bacteria for a clean and fresh-smelling bathroom. Do not be fooled by the size of the bottle. It is 520ml in net weight and has more formula in it than most other no-scrub sprays on the market, according to FairPrice Group. Buy it now.

Harvest Fields Mini Ice Cream Sticks (Almond/Double Chocolate) ($11.50 for six pieces)

Harvest Field’s mini ice cream sticks
Harvest Field’s mini ice cream sticks are gluten- and palm-oil free. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

When you want a sweet and cold treat but do not want to overindulge, these mini ice cream sticks are ideal. Made in Spain, you can choose from rich vanilla ice cream enveloped in a crunchy coating of almond-studded chocolate and creamy chocolate ice cream covered in crispy milk chocolate or topped with nuts. Bonus points for being gluten- and palm oil-free. Find them now across all FairPrice stores.

Origins Organic Apple Cider Vinegar ($7.00/500ml)

The versatile Origins apple cider vinegar can be mixed in water as a wellness drink or drizzled over salads. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

This affordable apple cider vinegar is made from organically grown apples and contains the “mother” (the cloudy substance at the base), a natural source of digestive enzymes. Mix one to two tablespoons of it in a glass of water for a healthy start to your day or drizzle it over salads and in mocktails. Fans have been known to also use this as a skin toner and natural cleaning agent. Buy it now.

FairPrice Japanese Style Crispy Chicken Katsu ($6.56/410g)

The crispy chicken katsu can be easily air-fried for a quick snack. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

Coated lightly with a unique batter blend and fried to perfection, this crispy and flavourful chicken katsu will soon become your ultimate comfort food, satisfying your craving any time of the day. Simply air fry, plate and eat. Buy it now.

Golden Chef Shanghai Steamed Pork Xiao Long Bao - Original / Spring Onion ($7.27/500g)

The steamed pork soup dumplings do not include artificial preservatives and colourings. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

Ready in 8 minutes, these Xiao Long Bao ( Chinese soup dumplings) are best eaten straight off the steamer. Plus, they are free from artificial preservatives and colourings, making them a healthier addition to your meal. Top tip: Take your meal to the next level by adding the soup dumplings to your instant noodles. Buy it now.

More variety to meet consumer needs

FairPrice homebrand products
FairPrice sources its homebrand products from the same manufacturers who make branded items, but is able to cut down on cost due to greater control over quality and marketing. PHOTO: ST FILE

In 2019, FairPrice Group set up a dedicated business unit, the Own Brands & Food Solutions (OBFS) division, to grow and improve on its housebrand offerings while strengthening its position as an affordable and accessible food provider.

According to Ms Grace Chua, chief executive officer of OBFS, the division is currently one of the fastest-moving consumer goods companies in Singapore, making close to $500 million in revenue in 2022. OBFS is expected to double its revenue to $1 billion in 2030.

What you may not know is that FairPrice housebrand products are also certified by internationally recognised food safety and quality standards such as HACCP and ISO 22000. Housebrand products are priced 10 to 15 per cent lower than comparable national branded products, giving budget-conscious consumers a low-cost yet high-quality alternative.

As consumption patterns change in Singapore with palates becoming more discerning, Ms Chua says FairPrice has seen a growth in the popularity of health and wellness products, specialty categories such as olive oils, and indulgent categories including snacks, chocolate and wine. It also has Just Wines for ready-to-drink beverages, Harvest Fields for ice cream, and Golden Chef that offers items with Asian origins such as curry sauces and dumplings.

In January 2022, OBFS also acquired OJJ Foods, Singapore’s largest pork processor, to give itself a foothold over the value chain for pork products, says Ms Chua.

With core inflation forecast at 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent in Singapore this year, Mr Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FairPrice Group, recently told The Straits Times: “OBFS is central to our social mission of helping customers moderate their costs of living.”

To find more housebrand products visit FairPrice’s online store.

FairPrice logo

