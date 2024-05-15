Make your money work for you: How millennials can generate multiple income streams

But what is passive income?

Passive income is revenue that takes negligible effort to acquire, as opposed to active income, which is earned as part of your day job, whether that is being an entrepreneur, working in a company or doing anything else that requires ongoing effort. Passive income is crucial if your goal is to have multiple income streams.

One simple way to start generating passive income is by putting your money in a high-yielding savings account. By doing so, you can leverage the power of compound interest to grow your wealth over time without the need for active investing. Compound interest is the interest earned on both your initial principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods, allowing your money to grow exponentially over time.

When choosing a savings account, look for one with a competitive interest rate and low fees to maximise your returns. HSBC’s Everyday Global Account, for example, can help you earn attractive interest on your savings while offering fee-free ATM withdrawals and retail transactions in multiple currencies.

Alternatively, consider investments that carry lower volatility and provide a stable cash return, such as dividend stocks, bonds/certificates of deposit and life insurance plans.