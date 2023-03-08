Ho Kee Pau supplier fined for hygiene lapses found during 2021 inspection

SINGAPORE – Food manufacturer HKP Food Technology was fined $8,500 by the court on Wednesday for hygiene lapses at its food manufacturing establishment at Block 3015, Bedok North Street 5.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that in June 2021, its officers had found “widespread pest infestations”, including cockroaches and rodent droppings, and poor cleanliness on site, both of which constituted a high risk for food contamination.

SFA said that this was not the first time enforcement action had been taken against the food manufacturing company, which supplies food products to Ho Kee Pau’s retail outlets.

On June 30, 2021, SFA advised consumers against eating food from Ho Kee Pau’s Nex outlet as various food products – such as dim sum, traditional pau and pastries – were delivered to that outlet on the same day SFA inspected the manufacturer’s Bedok North premises.

A day later, on July 1, all 12 of Ho Kee Pau outlets were closed for a day as a precaution against the hygiene lapses found at its supplier’s premises.

SFA has directed the food manufacturer to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.