H&M to roll out new home decor section at flagship store in Somerset from end-August

SINGAPORE - Retail giant H&M will offer a selection of items for home furnishings at its flagship Orchard store from Aug 24, including bed linen, dinnerware, textiles and furniture.

H&M Home, the home decor arm of the Swedish clothing company, will take up a section of the first floor of the store at Orchard Building in Grange Road.

It will have a separate entrance, and will also be accessible through the ladies’ section, said H&M Singapore in a statement on Thursday.

H&M Home is already available in other South-east Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

First launched internationally in 2009, H&M Home also includes items such as bath accessories and lamps.

In Singapore, items from the H&M Home line have so far been available only for limited periods as part of the H&M Holiday Pop-up, which is usually held before Christmas.

The introduction of the H&M Home section also coincides with the full reopening of the flagship store, which has undergone a five-month-long revamp in phases.

The official reopening is at 10am on Aug 24, and the first 200 customers in line will get a door gift.

H&M made its foray into the Singapore market in 2011, when it opened its Somerset store.

The retailer’s two-storey Ion Orchard outlet closed in March 2023, after a run of more than a decade.

Its Tampines Mall outlet shut in August 2020, while its Waterway Point outlet in Punggol closed in January 2021.

On the Ion Orchard store closure, an H&M spokesman said the company was stepping up its digitalisation processes in response to evolving customer needs in the fashion industry, including integrating its physical and digital shopping channels.

H&M currently has eight outlets in Singapore.