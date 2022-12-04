Higher prices, fewer chickens 7 weeks after lifting of Malaysia export ban

SINGAPORE - Chicken sellers are seeing their earnings take a hit as higher prices and fewer birds eat into their profits, seven weeks after the ban on chicken imports from Malaysia was lifted.

Chicken sellers that The Straits Times spoke to at markets in Bukit Timah, Ghim Moh and Bedok said earnings have not returned to the level before the ban as the profit margin per bird is the same, but they do not have as many birds to sell as before.

Malaysia had said in October that Singapore would receive about 1.8 million Malaysian broiler chickens a month, half the number the Republic previously imported from across the Causeway before the June 1 ban.

Broiler chickens are larger birds that make up the bulk of what Singapore typically imports from Malaysia.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament last Tuesday that the supply remains stable. She did not disclose the number of broiler chickens imported from Malaysia since the lifting of the ban.

Chicken sellers said they are not getting as many birds as before and that the higher prices have kept some customers away, while those who are still going to their stores are buying less than before.

Mr Peter Toh, 52, who runs Heng Huat Fresh Chicken at Ghim Moh Market, said: “I make about $1.20 for each kg of chicken I sell, so if I’m selling fewer birds, it means I can’t make as much.”

He said he used to pay $4.50 per kg for the chickens before the ban but is now paying around $6.80 per kg. He has had to adjust his prices from $6 per kg to $8 for the broiler chickens sold at his store.

He said: “Many of the people living around here are elderly. They can’t afford the prices now, and they don’t need to eat so much, so some of them don’t come as often, or they buy very little now. If I raise my price any further, then they might not come at all.”

Madam Chen, who is in her 40s and works at Ah Chuan Poultry Supplies at Bukit Timah Market, said: “Most people already got used to eating less chicken during the ban, and it’s more expensive now, so they buy a lot less.“

Declining to reveal her full name, she added: “It’s hard for us also because the supply of chicken from our distributors is not always stable, so we can’t be sure that we will have enough to sell to make ends meet.”

Mr Tan Chow Yong, 56, who runs a store at Bedok 85 Market, used to order several hundred broiler chickens every day from his suppliers prior to the ban, but now orders only about 70 birds.

“I’ve stopped ordering so much because there are fewer customers buying, and they buy so little. Even if I wanted to order more, I doubt I would be able to get all the birds I want,” he said.